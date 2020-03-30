Albemarle Co. food pantry works to keep patrons safe amid COVID-19 concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment numbers continue to rise.
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says it serves hundreds of people every week. The nonprofit has taken several steps to make operations safer for the people they serve when they come to pick up food.
Volunteers are packing individual bags for patrons instead of letting them hand select items and each cart used to carry the groceries is sanitized after each use.
“Since so many of the other pantries have had to close down to protect their volunteers we feel that because we do have some staff, and we do have this facility, and people so willing to pick up donations that we need to do this as long as we can.” Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.
Loaves and Fishes is in need of cleaning supplies like disinfectant spray to continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are interested in donating you can visit their website here.
