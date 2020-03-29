VDH: 890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 22 deaths

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth is 254, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health. Additionally, Governor Ralph Northam says all school - public and private - will be closed for the rest of this academic year. The governor made his announcement during a press conference Monday, March 23. He is also encouraging people to do the right thing, saying officials are not looking to penalize people as new orders will be going into effect for at least 30 days. At noon, the VDH updated its website to show that a total of 3,697 people have been tested, and six Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.