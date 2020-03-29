UVA Health wants people to know the hospital is available for concerns not related to COVID-19

Southerland said some people are avoiding the hospital either because they are afraid they might catch the coronavirus or they don’t want to take away resources from those who have, either way, he said your health is important, too. “We don’t want patients to avoid calling for emergency services or going to the hospital if they have any signs or symptoms of other illnesses. We still want to recommend to folks to call 911, get your EMS providers there to help and get to the hospital as soon as possible."