Physical Therapy at ACAC goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On April 1 Physical Therapy at ACAC will have the ability to offer physical therapist visits via Telehealth, which engages home based treatment programs through a secure video call system.
“Seems to be that is the way the world is going anyways, so we said all right,” executive director Kim Starr said. “Let’s step outside of our comfort zone and figure out how we can give people what they need.”
ACAC will be using the virtual platform, Zoom. It allows staff to walk patients through their sessions by giving instructions or guidance treating patients just like they would if they were in clinic.
“They actually get an appointment time, so they join in just like a meeting,” Starr said. “It’s actually a physical therapy appointment and we connect with them through the computer screen. We figure out how we can see the area of their body we need to treat.”
Even with the technology, staff say there are some cases where sessions inside the clinic will be available depending on the patient and his or her needs.
“We make that judgment call are they the ones that really need to be in the clinic or can we instruct them on how they can do some level of their manual work on their own through different tools and devices that we can instruct them to do at home,” Starr said.
Physical therapy at ACAC is also allowing staff to go to patients houses for at-home treatment if both parties agree.
“Through a very strict screening process we’ve also opened up the opportunity to go to them, but that would be under the strictest of guidelines for them and for us,” said Starr.
Depending on your type of insurance, physical therapy at ACAC is willing to cover Telehealth.
“We will verify if they have coverage,” Starr sais. “If they don’t have coverage, we are not going to deny anybody of that here we will come up with a way away to make it financially accessible to them.”
Physical Therapy at ACAC will continue virtual therapy moving forward. For more information on ACAC Telehealth you can call their clinics or go to ACAC.com
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.