Fog to warmer temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of low clouds and fog this morning will give way to some hazy sun and warmer temperatures this Sunday afternoon. A cold front will sweep over the region this afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Any thunderstorm would produce gusty winds and perhaps some hail. Many areas will remain dry this afternoon.
Mainly clear and pleasant tonight.
Not as warm Monday. Still mild though.
A storm system will arrive by Tuesday evening into Wednesday. This storm system will give us more rain showers and cooler temperatures.
Improving weather for the end of the week with temperatures near or a little above average as we enter the first few days of April.
Sunday: Morning clouds and fog. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A southwest wind at 10 to 25 mph. Spotty thundershower possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. 70s if the clouds and fog linger longer.
Sunday night: A fair sky. Lows in the low to mid 50s for most. West breeze.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s for central Virginia. West breeze.
Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers by evening. Highs in the 50s. Rain showers Tuesday night. Lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with shower. Highs in the cooler lower 50s. Lows lower 40s as showers exit.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
