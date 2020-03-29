Coronavirus court suspension leaves lawyers in uncharted territory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt normal life, and even the court system is not immune.
As of Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court extended its state of emergency order, postponing all civil cases until April 26. Criminal cases can still be heard, as can time-sensitive issues like protective orders and emergency child custody cases.
Lawyers say the delay, while the right move for public health, runs the risk of increasing the burden on an already overburdened docket. It is also leaving them in uncharted territory, and faced with unprecedented questions from clients.
“Should I send my child back to the other parent?” Chris J. Smith, a Family Law attorney in Charlottesville, cited as an example of the kind of question he and colleagues are now receiving. “Is it safe to do an exchange? What about social distancing at the exchange? The location that we were using is now closed, how do we do that?”
The situation for family law was exacerbated when Governor Ralph Northam announced that school was canceled. Many custody arrangements had certain provisions for splitting time between divorced parents in the summertime, or on spring break.
“Do we go to the summer week schedule, are we on holiday? What happens to spring break does that exist? Does that not exist?” Smith said. “Big questions because who’s thinking about this virus when these orders are in place.”
While many offices may be physically closed, lawyers are still available for consultation via phone or email. Smith recommends people use common sense when navigating through this uncertain period, citing the fact that courts will re-open eventually.
