Becoming cooler soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a grey and gloomy start to Sunday, sunshine and a gusty southwest wind caused temperatures to soar through the 70s and 80s during the afternoon.
Remaining mild and breezy this evening. A cold front is slipping east with hardly and showers.
Not as hot on Monday. Still mild for the end of March. Dry weather continues through most of Tuesday. Temperatures will become cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers arrive from the southwest by Tuesday night with some rain lingering into Wednesday.
Drier and more seasonable Thursday through Saturday.
The next front looks to arrive next Sunday with April showers.
Sunday night: Breezy and partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s in the afternoon across central Virginia.
Monday night: A fair sky with low in the cooler 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. A chance of rain by evening. Rain showers Tuesday night. Lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday: A few showers. Mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday through Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers at this time. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.