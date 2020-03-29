Barracks Road businesses join together, launch “Grab and Go” campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many businesses are closing their doors across Virginia, one group of stores is sticking together to stay open.
Barracks Road Shopping Center has kicked off a “Grab and Go,” campaign. Stores in the shopping center that are still open bear bright pink banners over their storefronts signifying that they are open despite coronavirus. The campaign highlights the curbside pick-up and contact-less shopping options available to limit customer exposure.
“It’s sort of like a little banner that says, ‘Hello, we’re here, we’re open,'" The Happy Cook Owner Monique Moshier said. "We’re happy to, you know, help you out however we can, even though it might not be in the same way that we were able to help you out a month ago.”
The businesses came together with their landlord to create the campaign quickly, as stores and businesses closed around them.
“They had those, those posters printed very eye-catching bright pink posters so people driving by can really see who is available and open," The Virginia Shop owner Tiffany Smith said.
Not only are they open, but they’re also innovating. Stores like The Happy Cook have taken their regular cooking classes and moved them online, something Moshier says had never been seriously considered before the pandemic. The store is also updating them for the current quarantine climate.
“You may not be wanting to have the exact same meal again, but you could repurpose that," Moshier explained. "Whether you take that and add some eggs and turn it into a quiche, or roll it in pasta dough and make it into ravioli. We’re focusing on things that are applicable to making meals right now.”
The Virginia Shop is also adapting its business to serve the community’s current needs. In addition to online shopping, curbside pick-up, and delivery, the store is bundling some of its most popular goods into a care package for Virginians across the commonwealth or abroad.
“Life still has to go on," Smith said. “There are still birthdays, there are still anniversaries, there are still things to celebrate and loved ones to celebrate with. So, we want to continue being able to get our gifts out to your loved ones or your colleagues in their time of need.”
