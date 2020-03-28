Waynesboro’s mayor urges community to complete 2020 Census

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - While many things are on hold due to COVID-19 the 2020 Census is not. Waynesboro’s mayor is reminding the community of why it’s important to be counted.
For every person that is not counted - that's $20,000 over a 10 year period that never makes it to the community.
"It's just very important for all communities to participate in the census because it directly impacts the access to federal and state financial support... taxes that we already pay,” Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short said.
The census packets will show up in your mailboxes, or you can go online to complete the census survey.
