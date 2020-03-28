Vitae Spirits making hand sanitizer to help essential workers during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville distillery is doing its part to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in the community. It’s mixing up batches of hand sanitizer for the people working on the front lines.
The owner of Vitae Spirits says multiple companies in Charlottesville have reached out to him about making the hand sanitizer. He says since he since he had extra supplies, it was only right to help out those in the community.
The sanitizer is made primarily out of ethanol mixed with peroxide, glycerol and water, but the owner has added acetone to make it smell and taste bad so people won’t be tempted to drink it. Originally, staff did not plan to make the sanitizer, but in the normal production staff realized they had just the right supplies to help.
“In that process we make a good amount of alcohol that I just don’t think tastes good. Normally we throw it out and considering the situation, it just seems like it would be really wrong for me to throw that down the drain considering it really has a lot of uses,” Ian Glomski, owner said.
Staff at Vitae Spirits say they are almost out of their free hand sanitizer, but they are mixing up an alcohol based hand sanitizer out of rum. People can request and purchase that online.
