VDH: 739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17 deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 739 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth Saturday, March 28.
In a press conference on Friday, Governor Northam urged people of all ages to stay at home and practice social distancing for at least the next few weeks.
Northam is urging the Trump administration to take the lead at the federal level in getting personal protective equipment to healthcare providers.
Note: The VDH updates the numbers below once a day at 9 a.m.
Friday, March 27 Update: As of around 9 a.m. Friday, March 27, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Additionally, officials are attributing a total of 14 deaths on the virus. This makes 144 new confirmed cases since yesterday, as well as one additional death.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 8, Charlottesville = 11, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 5, Nelson County = 1.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 1, Rockingham County = 4.
Fairfax County continues to see some the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia. It current shows a total of 124 cases of COVID-19.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to deliver a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Friday. You will be able to watch it on NBC29.com on our live stream page. We will also be live tweeting the briefing on twitter.com/NBC29.