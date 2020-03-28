UVA senior Jordan Scott looking forward, after missing chance to defend NCAA Title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the coronavirus shut down sports across the globe, UVA senior Jordan Scott missed out on the chance to win multiple championships.
Scott is the reigning indoor national champion in triple jump, and he was in New Mexico, getting ready to defend his title at the NCAA Indoor Championships, when everything was shut down.
“It was very disappointing," says Scott. "I was really looking forward to going and defending my title, and potentially going on to win outdoors, but it is what it is. I’m disappointed, but you can understand the severity of the situation.”
Indoor and Outdoor Championships aren’t the only opportunities Jordan Scott lost, as he was also hoping to represent Jamaica in the 2020 Olympics.
“That was kind of another big hit," says Scott. "I was really looking forward to it. Something I had been looking forward to my entire life, basically, being able to compete at this level.”
Scott says postponing the Olympics could be a blessing in disguise.
“I feel like despite having a really good indoor season this year, and doing better than I did last year, there were still some things I need to work on," says Scott. "Having an extra year, a whole year to work on everything, is really good. So I think I’ll be even better next year, than I was this year.”
The NCAA still has to iron out the details on Extended Eligibility, but if the opportunity presents itself, Scott knows where he’ll be training next year."
“I will definitely stay here at Virginia,” says Scott. “I feel like my resources here are the best I can get. I am extremely content with my current coach, and my current batch of teammates. They’re really helpful in pushing me to be who I am today, so I feel like there really isn’t anywhere better for me to be to achieve these goals.”
Jordan Scott is currently staying in Charlottesville, and taking his classes online, until at least the end of the semester.
Scott says, “I wanted to go home, but my mother didn’t like the idea of me traveling any more than I needed to. And then they implemented a two-week travel ban on Jamaica, where nobody can enter, so there’s that as well.”
