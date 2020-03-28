UVA HooHacks 2020 Hackathon underway online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia organization HooHacks has kicked off its annual hackathon with some notable changes due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which is typically held in-person every year at UVA Engineering, is being held virtually for the first time ever. That change prompted another major difference: the hackathon is now 36 hours instead of its usual 24.
“Generally it’s a 24-hour event where hackers come from all around the country and have 24 hours to just come up with a really cool project," HooHacks Co-President Dishna Jain explained. "This year, because of the current situation, we had to go virtual. So, now we’re doing a 36 hour virtual hackathon.”
HooHacks is a student-led organization aimed at promoting hacking on UVA Grounds. The annual hackathon is part of Major League Hacking, made up of more than 65,000 students worldwide.
