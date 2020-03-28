Summer-like Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wide range in temperature Saturday afternoon as clouds eroded from south to north. It will be a mild Saturday night. Along with dry conditions.
Tracking severe weather over the Midwest tonight. A southwest wind ahead of the this front on Sunday will give us unseasonably warm conditions. The overall storm system will be weakening. But it could cause an isolated shower or thunderstorm to form Sunday afternoon. Any that form would cause stronger wind gusts.
Fair weather Sunday night and Monday. Remaining mild to start the week.
Clouds increase Tuesday ahead our a new storm system. This one will provide showers and cooler temperatures.
Drier and more seasonable Thursday through Saturday.
Saturday night: Mild with some clouds increasing. Patchy fog late possible. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and breezy in the afternoon. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out as a cold front arrives from the west.
Sunday night: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Some showers by later in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 60. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Clouds, cooler with rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday through Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the to low mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.