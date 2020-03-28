Staunton City Schools provide students with laptops, hotspots

Superintendent Garett Smith has a message for the hundreds who are now homeschooling their children. “I know it’s easier said than done, but just try to relax. I think we’re at the beginning of this. And the situation continues to evolve and we’re all going to have to continue to evolve. So we think we have a good initial plan, but I have no doubt we’re gonna have to go back and make some adjustments. So bear with us, we’ll bear with you and we’ll get through all of this together.”