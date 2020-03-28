Staunton City Schools provide students with laptops, hotspots

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Schools have hundreds of free refurbished Chromebooks and hot spots for families.
School leaders want to make sure kids at home have access to all the school's resources as they continue their education.
Families were able to drive by and pick those up on Friday, but there are still many more available.
Superintendent Garett Smith has a message for the hundreds who are now homeschooling their children. “I know it’s easier said than done, but just try to relax. I think we’re at the beginning of this. And the situation continues to evolve and we’re all going to have to continue to evolve. So we think we have a good initial plan, but I have no doubt we’re gonna have to go back and make some adjustments. So bear with us, we’ll bear with you and we’ll get through all of this together.”
Staunton City Schools will also start delivering meals to select locations next week. They expect to serve 3,000 meals a week.
