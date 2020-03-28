Plenty of clouds and a stray shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching warm front will keep mostly cloudy conditions in our forecast throughout much of the day. Only an outside chance for a stray shower Today. Southerly wind will keep plenty of low level moisture in place Tonight, promoting clouds and areas of fog. Sunday will feature clearing skies, warmer temperatures, and steady wind. A cold front will eventually move through, but not much rain is expected. Behind the front temperatures will gradually cool for Monday. That cooling trend will continue throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !