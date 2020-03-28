Plenty of clouds and a stray shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching warm front will keep mostly cloudy conditions in our forecast throughout much of the day. Only an outside chance for a stray shower Today. Southerly wind will keep plenty of low level moisture in place Tonight, promoting clouds and areas of fog. Sunday will feature clearing skies, warmer temperatures, and steady wind. A cold front will eventually move through, but not much rain is expected. Behind the front temperatures will gradually cool for Monday. That cooling trend will continue throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with stray shower, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Morning clouds and fog, then clearing and breezy, with an isolated late shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.