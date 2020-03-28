Old Trail golf course remains open for the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many outlets for people to get exercise are limited; however one Albemarle County golf course is staying open.
Staff at Old Trail Golf course is taking safety precautions to make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe.
“Were all really taking steps to make sure that we’re safe environment and kind of a refuge for people,” head professional golfer David Moga said.
Staff said they’re happy to be a part of the community and serve them during this difficult time, but in order to do so Old Trail has had to make some adjustments.
“We’re mandating only one person per cart that goes out to practicing social distancing,” Moga said. “All the hot-spot areas that are touched meaning doors bag stands. The bag racks that we have any club cleaners anything that we know the golfers are touching we’re constantly sanitizing.”
All parts of the golf course are open, including the range.
“I think that shutting a lot of businesses around I think it’s very big,” Moga said. “I can speak for myself my wife’s a teacher. We have two children and she can’t wait to get outside.”
With old trail being one of the few recreational options, it’s also drawing in newcomers.
“We’re even seeing people that we’ve never seen before,” Moga said. “They’ve come to us and have said that they’ve never played golf before, so that to me shows how important it is for people to get outside and continue their exercise routines.”
Old Trail golf course will remain open until stricter guidelines are permitted.
