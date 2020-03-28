Civil rights activist Joseph Lowery dead at 98

Civil rights icon the Rev. Joseph Lowery delivers the keynote address at Clark Atlanta University's fall convocation Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012, in Atlanta. Lowery passed away in March 2020 at 98. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
March 28, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 1:06 AM

(CNN) - Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died at 98.

A member of the board of the Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute says Lowery passed away “not very long ago.”

Lowery founded the civil rights movement in Mobile, Ala., and was often referred to as the “dean of the civil rights movement.”

He was one of the founders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and served as the president from 1977 to 1998.

In 1997, Lowery received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In 2009, he received the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

