Charlottesville senior living facility confirms case of COVID-19

Sunrise has nearly 40 years of experience caring for seniors, and infection control has always been part of our everyday operations, given seniors’ increased susceptibility to many communicable illnesses. The community has completed a deep cleaning by a professional service and we continue closely tracking our team members’ interaction with residents, documenting which individuals they serve. Our team members are providing all necessary care to our residents at this time with no limitations or changes. Additionally, the community is employing personal protective equipment for resident and team member use when needed to minimize the spread of infection.