Charlottesville grocery stores stay busy despite COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite COVID-19 concerns, grocery stores in Charlottesville are still busy. Stores like Kroger were still busy Friday with shoppers buying the essentials while trying to stay safe.
Many shoppers say they're are taking the necessary precautions when they need to make a shopping run, while others are changing how often they go to the store.
"I’m trying to be very efficient with whatever our household needs. We’re fortunate we have just two people in the house and the critters that we have, we’re trying to make sure we’re buying that kind of stuff online so we don’t have to take from what’s in the stores and don’t have to make trips to the stores for them,” Stacey Norris, a Kroger shopper, said.
"Stores got just about everything except for toilet paper. You know, they're a little low on that. But I got some of that so I'm not in bad shape,” Ronald Houshens, a Kroger shopper, said.
Customers say they’re also following CDC recommendations as much as possible, like social distancing and regular hand washing.
