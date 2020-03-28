Charlottesville cleaning service has not had to lay off any employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville business has been sweeping along as usual even though others have had to close their doors.
Charlottesville’s Earthly Cleaning said it has not had to lay off a single employee during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is using a special technique to make sure the companies it works with stay sanitary. It’s using a cleaning technique called “fogging,” which helps kill any viruses or germs in the air and covers all surfaces.
“We have 21 people here working, and we’ve been able to stay in business because of the fogging that we’re doing, the disinfecting. We’re going to the different medical facilities and we disinfect those, as well as the service stations like Tiger Fuel," Earthly Cleaning owner Lucas Weakly said.
The company has lost some business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its priding itself on being able to maintain employment for its staff.
