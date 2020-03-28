ACPD seeks suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit and run Wednesday in the 3100 block of Seminole Trail.
They’re looking for an older model Ford Econoline Van or Boxtruckwith damage to the front driver’s side gray bumper trim.
The vehicle is also missing a driver's side windshield.
If you have any information - please contact the ACPD or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is looking for an older model Ford Econoline Van or Boxtruck in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred in the 3100 block of Seminole Trail on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The van will have several points of damage to its front driver’s side.
Suspect Vehicle Information:
Make/Model: Ford Econoline Van or Boxtruck
Color: Unknown
Year: Older Model (1992 - 2003)
Damage to front driver’s side gray bumper trim
Missing driver’s side windshield wiper
Broken driver’s side head/turn light assembly
If you have any additional information, please contact the ACPD at 434-296-5807
OR
Anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000
