VSP investigating pedestrian crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Augusta County.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Thursday on Route 250, just west of Frog Pond Road.
Troopers say a 26-year-old man from New Jersey was struck by a 2007 Mazda Sedan. He was taken to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a woman from Staunton, was not hurt in the crash. No charges will be filed.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin is investigating a pedestrian crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Thursday (March 26) at 5:54 a.m. on Route 250, just west of Frog Pond Road.
A 26-year-old New Jersey male was walking with traffic in the travel lane on Route 250 when he was struck by a 2007 Mazda sedan. The pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The adult female driver from Staunton was not injured in the crash.
No charges will be placed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.