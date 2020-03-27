Virginians have more time to get REAL ID

“We applaud the 1.3 million Virginians who were proactive in obtaining their REAL ID,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But we are grateful that the federal government has extended the deadline for Virginians who still need to get a REAL ID. Because of the current public health emergency, many DMVs across the country simply aren’t able to safely do business right now. As REAL ID requires an in-person visit, customers shouldn’t be put at a disadvantage due to a situation that’s beyond all of our control.”