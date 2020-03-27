Virginians have more time to get REAL ID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says folks now have more than a year to get a REAL ID.
The federal government extended the enforcement deadline for REAL ID until October 1, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns. The previous deadline had been set for October of this year.
"We applaud the 1.3 million Virginians who were proactive in obtaining their REAL ID," DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said.
Starting October 2021, Virginians who want to use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight will have to present a REAL ID-compliant credential, displaying a small star in the upper-right corner, when passing through Transportation Security Administration screenings. Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.
03/27/2020 Release from the Virginia DMV:
RICHMOND – Virginians interested in obtaining a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card now have an additional year to apply before federal identification requirements change at America’s airports.
The federal government has extended the enforcement deadline for REAL ID until October 1, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns. Many state motor vehicle agencies are currently closed, including the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), or are operating at significantly reduced capacity during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The REAL ID enforcement deadline had been October 1, 2020.
“We applaud the 1.3 million Virginians who were proactive in obtaining their REAL ID,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But we are grateful that the federal government has extended the deadline for Virginians who still need to get a REAL ID. Because of the current public health emergency, many DMVs across the country simply aren’t able to safely do business right now. As REAL ID requires an in-person visit, customers shouldn’t be put at a disadvantage due to a situation that’s beyond all of our control.”
DMV estimates approximately 1.3 million more Virginians will want to obtain a REAL ID before federal enforcement begins. The new enforcement deadline means that, beginning October 1, 2021, Virginians who want to use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight will have to present a REAL ID-compliant credential, displaying a small star in the upper-right corner, when passing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings. Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.
REAL ID also impacts access to secure federal facilities and military bases. Because these facilities have the ability to set their own entry requirements, DMV advises Virginians to verify the identification needed for access prior to their visit. In order to obtain a REAL ID, customers must visit DMV in person with certain documents which show proof of:
- Identity and Legal Presence (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent resident card);
- Social Security Number (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits);
- Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address (e.g. recent utility bills, mortgage statements, valid Virginia driver’s license); and
- Any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once.
There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID. You may also use DMV’s interactive document guide. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.
