Virginia gas prices continue to drop but not solely because of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Prices at the pump continue to drop both across the country and in the commonwealth.
AAA says the current average gas price in Virginia is $1.74. That is is down 16 cents from a week ago and a whopping 49 cents from a month ago.
Typically prices would be increasing right now as more people would be traveling for spring break and out enjoying the nice weather.
The drop is driven by the pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
