Variable weekend weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front over northern Virginia will cause a few more showers and even a thunderstorm to form overnight into early Saturday. It will be cloudier Saturday with some showers and drizzle. A wide range in temperature Saturday. Upper 50s north, 60s along I-64 and 70s off to the south and west.
A cold front will arrive Sunday with only a small shower/thunder risk. Sunday will be much warmer and breeze. Highs in the lower 80s to most.
Still mild Monday and dry. Colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers increase by Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Drier and more seasonable end of next week.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. A scattered shower and thunder risk overnight. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower and drizzle. Mainly in the morning. Warmer south of the James River, in the 70s, 60s along I-64 and upper 50s over northern VA. 60s to lower 70s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Warmer and breezy. A small chance for a brief shower/thunder. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers by the end of the day. Highs upper 50s. Rain showers Tuesday night. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
