UVA signee Reece Beekman named Louisiana State Basketball Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia men’s basketball signee Reece Beekman has been named the Louisiana State Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.2 assists during his senior season.
He also helped lead Scotlandville Magnet to its fourth-consecutive state title, and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Beekman dedicated the Player of the Year award to his older brother Bryce, who died earlier this week.
Bryce Beekman was a 22-year-old senior safety on the Washington State football team.
Reece Beekman is a four-star prospect, and part of a UVA recruiting class which is ranked 12th in the nation.
