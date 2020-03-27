UVA professor helps create protective equipment using 3D printer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia engineering professor is doing his part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, often referred to as the coronavirus, by creating protective equipment.
Keith Williams is using a 3D printer and an automated cutting machine at home to create stencils for re-usable face masks. He creates a frame for the masks so the fabric material can be replaced after each use.
Williams emphasizes the masks are not made to medical standards but can be printed on demand for use when better alternatives are not available.
If you’re interested in using Williams’ model to 3D print or cut face masks, please contact him at: kwilliams@virginia.edu.
