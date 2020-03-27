Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Today. Southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 70s. As an approaching cold front gets closer there will be a few showers developing. A period of steady rain is possible late Tonight into early Saturday. While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out, keep an eye to the sky for showers and a chance for a thundershower later Sunday. We will end the Weekend with 80s Sunday, followed cooler conditions next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !