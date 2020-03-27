Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Today. Southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 70s. As an approaching cold front gets closer there will be a few showers developing. A period of steady rain is possible late Tonight into early Saturday. While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out, keep an eye to the sky for showers and a chance for a thundershower later Sunday. We will end the Weekend with 80s Sunday, followed cooler conditions next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today; Mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with rain, Low: low 50s
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer with a late thundershower, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
