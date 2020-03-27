Teachers hold car parade for students in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers in Charlottesville are taking a new approach to seeing and interacting with their students even as schools remain closed.
“Not only did we need to see our students and our families, they needed to see us and we also go to see each other,” Burnley-Moran Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Korab said.
Nearly 50 staff members from the elementary school filled the streets in their cars Friday to see their students from a safe distance.
“I know it was something I needed to see and to be out and waving from families to people just talking walks down the street it was just instantly lifted everyone’s mood and I think its something that we all needed right now,” Korab said.
Parents like Lakeshia Washington say Friday’s small gesture will make a big difference for her daughter.
“As a parent, I’m still very happy that she get to see their faces,” Washington said.
Car windows were filled with of messages of love and encouragement for students and their families.
The last Friday of the month is usually reserved for a school-wide meeting at BMES, and Washington says the parade also brought a sense of normalcy.
“As a parent, it was just really hard to know that this was ending for my child. So to have the school actually look at what creative ways they can get out there and still connect with students is great,” she said.
Korab says it just shows how willing the community is to support one another.
Teachers and staff at Burnley-Moran Elementary School hope to have another parade for students in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.