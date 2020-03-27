Staunton City Council to consider additional aid for local businesses, citizens

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council adopted an emergency ordinance on Thursday to provide immediate relief to the community. The ordinance suspends interest and penalties on meals and transient and occupancy tax from February to May.
It also suspends interest and penalties for late water bill payments from March 10 to June 10. Certain parking fees are suspended for a month-long period.
Lastly, it provides added flexibility for elderly and disabled persons qualifying for real estate tax exemption. The ordinance had unanimous support.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.