PVCC students push for grading system change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College had moved to a mandatory pass/fail grading system for the spring semester, until a group of students took a stand to change it.
Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois announced that the system would move to the grading system as a result of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this week.
However, DuBois’ decision didn’t sit well with a number of students in the community college system. PVVC student Megan Hall started a petition asking the chancellor to reverse the decision, and allow students to choose between pass/fail and a letter grade, as other Virginia universities have done.
“I’ve been getting a lot of feedback that people want the option," Hall explained. "They said its not even a matter of whether or not they want pass/fail, or if they want their grades, they just think it’s unfair that they’re pushing this on us without any choice about what we want to do. They think that even if they did want to opt in to the pass fail, they don’t think its right for them to force it on us.”
Hall added that, as a student hoping to enter medical school one day, a simple passing grade that would neither positively nor negatively impact grades would put her at a disadvantage when compared to four-year university students who opted for a letter grade this semester and received an “A.”
The petition had been signed by more than 1,200 people Friday, March 27, when Hall says she presented it to Chancellor DuBois in an email. This semester’s grading policies have since been changed for Virginia’s community colleges, according to information found on Northern Virginia Community College’s website.
