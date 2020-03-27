People in the Shenandoah Valley work to bring a popular children’s book to life

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, it was a beautiful day for a bear hunt. People in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County brought the popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt to life.
Housebound families went out for a walk, or a drive, to look for all the stuffed bears placed in peoples’ windows. Even librarians saw the Facebook initiative and decided to participate.
"I think it provides a way for everyone in the community to connect just to show ‘hey, I’m here,' I see what’s going on. This is my way to sort of bring joy to the world and bring joy to the community,” Kayla Payne, a Staunton librarian, said.
Libraries in the valley are currently closed but are still providing phone service. Waynesboro and Augusta County continue to offer curbside pick-up.
