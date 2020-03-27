One Charlottesville doctor inspiring many to create and donate protective gear

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Paige Perriello, a Charlottesville pediatrician, is leading the charge on the “Equip Cville” initiative and inspiring members of the community to make their own homemade face shields.
There is a major shortage of medical supplies and protective gear right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can make them in just a few hours with a few supplies that you may have at home.
“Recognizing this need, we sort of put out the call to organizations and individuals throughout our community and people are stepping up, and contributing which has been amazing,” Dr. Perriello stated. “What we found is that so many people are at home wanting something proactive they can do to help.”
Enter Brian Calhoun: a Charlottesville guitar craftsman who has gone from building guitars for Dave Matthews to creating life-saving gear for medical professionals. “We’ve made about a hundred face shields in just a few hours and they’re very simple to make,” he said.
His homemade face shield tutorial video is taking the internet by storm getting nearly 300 shares and over 600 likes.
“Brian Calhoun has been a real hero, he’s such an example of community members wanting to step up,” Dr. Perriello said.
Brian posted the video on Monday night. In just a few short days, people all over Charlottesville and Albemarle are assembling and donating shields.
“There is no limit on how much personal protective equipment we need. We are most in need of N-95 masks and the face shields like what Brian has been making,” Dr. Perriello said.
“We’ve already sent some of these out as samples to doctors and they say they work great and now you can make these at home and give them to the doctors in your community,” Brian Calhoun said.
Dr. Perriello says these face shield and other protective supplies have already been donated to numerous clinics and nursing homes. “That is literally giving a gift of life and support and so it’s been incredibly uplifting to get that donations," she said.
According to Dr. Perriello, this is only the beginning. “He is continuing to make them for us to distribute. This is just an example of what people throughout a community can do and we really hope that other communities across the commonwealth will see this and it can get amplified to help people throughout because more than ever, all front line health care workers are in need of this.”
