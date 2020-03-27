LEAP temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is causing a Charlottesville-area nonprofit to pause its work.
The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) announced Friday, March 27, that COVID-19 has made it unsafe for its members to continue projects for the time being.
Staff members are reaching out to LEAP’s clients with existing appointments, or who have work scheduled.
03/27/2020 Letter from the Local Energy Alliance Program:
Dear LEAP clients and followers,
We hope you are all staying healthy in these challenging times. Over the last 10 years, LEAP has helped more than 13,000 home and business owners save money and reduce their climate impacts while living more comfortably in their spaces. Our service model is based on strong relationships with home and business owners forged inside their homes and commercial properties. Unfortunately, the situation regarding COVID-19 has made it unsafe for us to continue visiting and working in our clients’ spaces - both for them and for our staff. Consequently, LEAP will be suspending operations immediately, until we can safely engage clients and do our work inside again. Our upcoming Solarize campaign will also be postponed, details TBD.
Hitting the “pause button” on operations enables our staff to follow strict physical-distancing measures and care for their families, something we hope all of you are already able to do in order to halt the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve”.
Thus, we request your patience during this suspension in our operations. Staff have already begun reaching out to clients with existing appointments or who have work scheduled. When work resumes, we will prioritize existing clients and work in the order it was received. If there is a problem or emergency with work that we or one of our subcontractors have performed, you can still contact us at info@leap-va.org or 434.227.4666, and someone will get back to you within 24 hours.
Energy bills may not be top of mind for everyone during this pandemic, but they will certainly be on the rise as more people are working and educating from home in the coming weeks. If you’re looking for a few simple tips to keep your bills under control, check out this helpful blog from Lifehacker.
We thank you for your understanding and want to reiterate that LEAP is not going away, only temporarily suspending our operations. Once we get to the proverbial “other side” of this COVID-19 crisis, we see a bright clean energy future for Virginia, with LEAP servicing hundreds of households and businesses again soon.
