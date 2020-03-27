LEAP temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 concerns

We hope you are all staying healthy in these challenging times. Over the last 10 years, LEAP has helped more than 13,000 home and business owners save money and reduce their climate impacts while living more comfortably in their spaces. Our service model is based on strong relationships with home and business owners forged inside their homes and commercial properties. Unfortunately, the situation regarding COVID-19 has made it unsafe for us to continue visiting and working in our clients’ spaces - both for them and for our staff. Consequently, LEAP will be suspending operations immediately, until we can safely engage clients and do our work inside again. Our upcoming Solarize campaign will also be postponed, details TBD.