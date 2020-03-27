Gov. Northam briefing: Urges people to stay home, calls for PPE, National Guard is working to move supplies.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam started a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. We are live tweeting it on twitter/nbc29. You can also watch live on our live stream page.
There are now 604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 83 patients hospitalized and at least 14 people dead.
Governor Northam began by urging people to stay home. He said there many COVID-19 cases in populations in their 50s, and 60s, but those are not the only populations affected. 16% of cases are people in their 20s.
On personal protection equipment: “We do not have enough testing materials or equipment, largely due to supply chains.” He called on the Trump Administration to set up testing sites in Northern Virginia.
Army Corps of Engineers is working with Virginia to ID possible hospital bed sites in Va. The National Guard is currently helping to move supplies and are ready to do more.
Medical Reserve Corps has more than 8,000 deployable volunteers and 1,500 people have volunteered in the past month. Visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/ for more information.
When asked, Northam said that Virginia could get about $3.3Billion from the federal stimulus package.
This story will be updated as details from the briefing become available.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.