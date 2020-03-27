Deputies restricting traffic on some Madison Co. roads

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Social distancing is sparking some road closures in Madison County. So many people clogged Shenandoah National Park Trailheads last weekend that law enforcement stepped in.
“It was a zoo. There were cars non-stop, up and back, up and back. Up by the parking lot at least a mile if not longer of cars parked on either side of the road,” Kathy Krometis from Sperryville said.
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will allow only local traffic on Champe Plain Road and Nethers Road, along with Weakley Hollow Road and Etlan Road. This will last through the weekend.
The sheriff’s office says the health and safety of people who live in Madison County are its priorities.
