Central Virginia farmers struggle in wake of COVID-19, look for new business models

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Farmers across central Virginia are struggling in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of their revenue streams, such as restaurants and other institutions shutter their doors.
As a result, many farmers are adapting and looking for new ways to deliver locally grown food to consumers. The Local Food Hub, an organization supporting small farms, is aiding this effort.
The Local Food Hub is organizing drive-through farmers’ markets with several small area farms, including Bellair Farm in Albemarle County. Though Bellair Farm is not experiencing issues with demand, co-manager Michelle McKenzie said the pandemic is posing “logistical issues.”
“I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s crazy,” McKenzie said. “I’m just counting my blessings every day and feeling grateful for what we do have and at the same time trying to brace for new changes and pivot really quickly on new protocols.”
The farm has enacted new food-safety protocols to tackle the virus, including strict social distancing, as well as increased sanitization and hand-washing.
Many other farms across the area are experiencing issues with demand, the Director of Advancement and Communications at the Local Food Hub Portia Boggs said.
“Many of our farms have seen significant decreases in sales, we had one farm reach out to us earlier and say that their sales dropped 50% overnight,” Boggs said.
The drive-through markets are an effort to tackle that decrease, giving consumers the option to buy local groceries with a virtually touch-free experience.
“We are seeing farmers and industry leaders banding together to try to help those farms out,” McKenzie said
The Local Food Hub will be hosting another drive-through market on Wednesday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In order to take part, you must sign up and pre-order. More information can be found here.
The hub is also looking into hosting another farmers market at a different location outside of downtown Charlottesville.
“Everybody who is making the choice to prioritize buying healthy local products at this time. Thank you, all of you,” Boggs said.
