Augusta County’s clerk of court adds new restrictions

Beginning Monday, March 30, the public will be required to make an appointment for accessing certain services provided by the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office. For those needing assistance with civil filings, including complaints, petitions, divorces, name changes, or restoration of firearms, an appointment needs to be made by calling the Clerk’s Office. When applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit, individuals will first need to complete the application, which can be done online and then printed, make an appointment, and bring the application with them, and other required documents. For renewal and replacement Concealed Handgun Permits an application can be filled out online and then printed and mailed with a copy of a driver’s license and the current permit along with a $40.00 check to the Clerk’s Office.