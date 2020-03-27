Albemarle Co. Public Schools unveil distance learning plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School may be out, but for teachers and students across Virginia, class will soon be back in session.
Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is unveiling new details about its distance learning plan. The plan moved from back-up to necessity when Governor Ralph Northam announced all public schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“Our major focus today is connecting with students,” ACPS Deputy Superintendent Debora Collins said. “Giving them some access to online learning opportunities, but also thinking forward.”
Distance learning will begin on April 13, the Monday when students are scheduled to return from what was originally supposed to be their spring break. The county is taking a multi-faceted approach to that learning, meeting students where they are with a variety of options to help them make the most of the last six weeks of the school year. Class sessions will be conducted live, but will also be recorded from students who cannot meet at a set time each week.
“We feel there’s a lot to be said for community and students being having a little bit of that collaboration, it’s important to in learning," Collins explained. "We’re also going to be recording those sessions as it students that may not be able to get into the class at that time.”
For older students, the county is taking a top-down approach, with a focus on big-picture ideas and high-level concepts.
“We’re asking [teachers] to think about four or five that students hadn’t had up to this point, so that they can focus on those," Collins said.
Younger students present more of a challenge. ACPS is hard at work trying to recreate the social aspect of learning, which it says is key for young learners, from a distance.
“We’ve been also trying to figure out how to get technology to students so that we can have these interactions with students," Collins said. "We feel like those interactions with our youngest students are the most important piece.”
Last week, the county allowed students between grades three through five to take home assigned laptops that were typically left at school. It is still working with families of children between kindergarten and second grade to fill technology needs that are could prevent students from learning. ACPS teachers are being asked to reach out to their students’ families over the next several weeks to help fill those gaps.
“In these exceptional times, we’ve seen extraordinary efforts to feed students, to continue to teach students, and connect with students." Collins said. "As we move into our online learning, I know that that will continue to be the case.”
One thing the county is not worried about: standardized testing. Governor Northam announced on Monday that he is seeking waivers to forgo standardized tests this year, which the county expects to be fulfilled.
