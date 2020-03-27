Albemarle Co. passes emergency ordinance due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to rise each day. The Virginia Department of Health announced early Friday, March 27, that the current total is 604 cases and 14 deaths.
Currently, there is a total of eight confirmed cases in the county.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Friday to address the coronavirus pandemic. Supervisors voted to pass an emergency ordinance to ensure continuity of the government.
That ordinance outlines roles that county offices and departments will perform during the upcoming months, and it extends certain deadlines.
Additionally, all public county meetings will now only be held online to help maintain social distancing and follow guidelines banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
Supervisor Chair Ned Galloway says it is important during this emergency to keep the county government functioning and to adapt to changes to keep the public safe.
“It’s going to allow us to do things virtually during this COVID-19 crisis. It is going to allow us to handle things differently with the public so that people will not feel like they have to come here personally, especially in larger groups,” Galloway said.
The emergency ordinance went into effect immediately, and is set to expire on May 26 unless it is extended.
The county office buildings on McIntire Road and Fifth Street Extended will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.