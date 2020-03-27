Albemarle Co. closes office buildings to the general public until further notice due to COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County announced Thursday it will be closing all office buildings to the public until further notice.
The county office buildings on McIntire Road and 5th Street Extended will close Friday at 5 p.m.
You can still reach out to the county by phone, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Albemarle County Press Release:
Albemarle County staff will still provide the quality services you rely on, but we're making some changes to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. In an effort to balance the need to maintain essential services while reducing transmission and protecting vulnerable populations, the County Office Buildings at 401 McIntire Road and 1600 Fifth Street Extended will close to the general public until further notice, effective Friday, March 27 at 5 pm, with limited exceptions.
We’re still here for you. Visit our website (www.albemarle.org) to see if your needs can be met online – see a list of commonly-used online services below. You can also call the department or staff person you need directly. Can’t find what you need? Call us, 434-243-7929, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Thank you for your patience. As members of our staff focus on our emergency operations, community health and safety, or go on leave, you may notice that our turnaround times on some services will be extended.
Learn more about what Albemarle County is doing in response to COVID-19. Visit www.albemarle.org/COVID19.
Exceptions for building closure. Visitors to any of the exceptions listed below should expect to be required to follow social distancing and hand washing/sanitization procedures, following CDC guidance.
- Community Development will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8:30 am until 4 pm.
- The Police Department will interface with customers through an intercom and restrict visitors to the lobby, except with an escort.
- Social Services & Housing will have a dropbox to receive paperwork in the lobby.
- Voter Registration will receive in-person absentee voters for the Scottsville Town Council election.
Online fees for payments by E-Check will be waived, beginning in April. We are working with our vendor to implement this waiver as quickly as we can. We will send another announcement when this in effect.
