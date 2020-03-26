Virginia ABC provides update on response to COVID-19

Licensees may also use third-party delivery services to deliver wine or beer on their behalf, but must have a written contract with the vendor specifying terms. In response to the Governor’s Executive Orders 51 and 53, ABC has recently issued a number of guidance documents that relaxes some of the requirements around the delivery of alcoholic beverages. Delivery is a concept that must be accomplished by the licensee, its principals or employees, or a third party that has entered into a written agreement as an agent of the licensee (examples include Doordash, Instacart, Grubhub). Delivery may only be made to Virginia residents and has volume limits (no more than four cases of beer or wine per delivery) and other safeguards to insure that underage or other ineligible persons do not receive alcoholic products.