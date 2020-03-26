VDH: 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of noon Thursday, March 26, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Additionally, officials are attributing a total of 13 deaths on the virus.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 6, Charlottesville = 9, Fluvanna County = 3, Louisa County = 4, Nelson County = 1.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 3, Rockbridge County = 1, Rockingham County = 2.
Fairfax County continues to see some the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia. It current shows a total of 79 cases of COVID-19.
Officials had announced a total of 391 cases and nine deaths in Virginia on Wednesday, March 26. They had partially attributed the sudden jump in cases - 101 more positive cases than what had been reported on Tuesday - to increased testing for the coronavirus.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to deliver a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27. You will be able to watch it on NBC29.com on our live stream page. We will also be live tweeting the briefing on twitter.com/NBC29.
Editor’s Note: We will update this story throughout the day as VDH and local health department statistics are released.
Note: The VDH updates the numbers below once a day around noon.