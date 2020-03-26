Temperature Swings and Shower Chances Ahead - Friday and the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperature swings and some more shower chances will take us from Friday into the weekend.
The next storm system will start to approach on Friday and a few passing showers possible, temperatures will turn warmer topping out in the 70s. A cold front will stall across the region late Friday night into Saturday, bringing cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and some showers. While Saturday is cooler, temperatures will warm back up into the 70s to near 80 on Sunday. Sun and clouds and a scattered shower or storm as we move through the day.
Next week, will start cooler and dry. More rain possible the mid-week.
Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Clouds and sun with a few showers, Warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 76s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storm, Warm. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Rain, Cool. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
