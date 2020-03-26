Temperature Swings and Shower Chances Ahead - Friday and the Weekend

The next storm system will start to approach on Friday and a few passing showers possible, temperatures will turn warmer topping out in the 70s. A cold front will stall across the region late Friday night into Saturday, bringing cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and some showers. While Saturday is cooler, temperatures will warm back up into the 70s to near 80 on Sunday. Sun and clouds and a scattered shower or storm as we move through the day.