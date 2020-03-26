Staunton encouraging folks to keep distance during warmer weather

“We hope and expect that city residents will use good judgement and observe public health guidelines for social distancing to protect themselves and others if they choose to enjoy some time outdoors in city parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “The city parks are a great resource for a respite in nature or some physical activity but under current conditions park users cannot congregate closely in groups and must keep an appropriate distance from other users. Because we are expecting a lot of demand as the weather improves, we encourage the public to get outside, utilize the parks for some fitness activities, and then return home so that space is available for other users – Get out, get fit, and then get home.”