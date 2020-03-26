Nelson Co. distillery making hand sanitizer to help fight spread of coronavirus

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A distillery in Nelson County is doing what it can to help get hand sanitizer to people who need it most during the coronavirus pandemic.
Silverback Distillery says it has shifted production from spirits to hand sanitizer.
Since making the switch, it says it has received dozens of calls from first responders and essential employee organizations asking for sanitizer.
Christine Riggleman, master distiller and owner of Silverback Distillery, says it takes several days to make the alcohol distillate.
“We have corn, we are making a corn distillate. We have to cook it in our mash cooker, then we have to ferment it. It takes three to seven days to ferment it. Then we run it through our stills and distill it, and that’s the main base for the sanitizer,” the owner said.
Silverback Distillery is donating the sanitizer to the organizations asking for it. It plans to start selling the product to the public in the coming weeks.
