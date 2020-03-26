Indianapolis 500 postponed for coronavirus

Penske had been eagerly anticipating the May 15 start to the IndyCar season, but was forced to suspend the series 48 hours before the scheduled opener when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Four races were initially scrapped — the street course events in the downtowns of St. Petersburg, Florida and Long Beach, California, will not be rescheduled — and IndyCar said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis.