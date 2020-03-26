Gradual clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will gradually clear cloudiness out across our area Today. That combined with a southwest flow is expected to warm temperatures up to seasonal levels. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will cause a few showers during the day Friday. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm up to about 80. Right now the Weekend looks unsettled, but not a wash out. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with a thundershower. Have a great and safe day !