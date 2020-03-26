CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will gradually clear cloudiness out across our area Today. That combined with a southwest flow is expected to warm temperatures up to seasonal levels. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will cause a few showers during the day Friday. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm up to about 80. Right now the Weekend looks unsettled, but not a wash out. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with a thundershower. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Gradual clearing, High: low 60s
Tonight: mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a thundershower, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.