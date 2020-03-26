Early clouds & fog

Turning warmer

By David Rogers | March 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 8:00 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure builds in, clouds will gradually move out. Afternoon sunshine and a southwesterly wind will bring more seasonal conditions Today. we are currently tracking a cold front that bring clouds and a few showers during the day Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Right now it appears that Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend. Sunday will feature above normal temperatures and perhaps a thundershower. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing and warmer, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny with a thundershower, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

