Early clouds & fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure builds in, clouds will gradually move out. Afternoon sunshine and a southwesterly wind will bring more seasonal conditions Today. we are currently tracking a cold front that bring clouds and a few showers during the day Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Right now it appears that Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend. Sunday will feature above normal temperatures and perhaps a thundershower. Have a great and safe day !