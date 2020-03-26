Early clouds & fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure builds in, clouds will gradually move out. Afternoon sunshine and a southwesterly wind will bring more seasonal conditions Today. we are currently tracking a cold front that bring clouds and a few showers during the day Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Right now it appears that Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend. Sunday will feature above normal temperatures and perhaps a thundershower. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing and warmer, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a thundershower, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
